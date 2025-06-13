In 2024, I wrote two articles about the German freight and logistics company, which rebranded to DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSTF) but is still trading under the name “Deutsche Post”. My first article
DHL Group Is Fairly Valued - No More, No Less
Summary
- DHL Group delivered solid Q1 2025 results, with single-digit revenue and earnings growth, and strong free cash flow performance.
- The company maintains a robust economic moat, especially in Germany, supported by its dense logistics network and resilience against competitors like Amazon.
- Dividend yield remains attractive at 4.6%, but payout ratio is elevated; share buybacks are set to increase through 2026.
- Despite reasonable valuation and moderate growth prospects, macroeconomic risks and lack of deep undervaluation lead me to rate DHL as a 'Hold.'
