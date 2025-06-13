Hershey: Sweet Kiss, Historic Yield

  • Hershey is a quality international consumer staple sector company with an "A" S&P credit rating and 15 years of paying a rising dividend.
  • It rarely has a dividend yield over 3% which it easily does now.
  • Despite earnings dip for 2025 and issues with consumer healthy tastes, the company continues to meet the demand with new "Better For You" products.
  • Rose Take and Recommendation is made for purchase.
The Hershey Company

Consumer Staple The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) operates internationally and is the leading confectionery manufacturer in the US along with providing numerous pantry items and salty snacks. It was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in

This article was written by

RoseNose
14.96K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

RIG owns 84 stocks including HSY.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

