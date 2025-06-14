In today’s stock market, I’m increasingly concerned about simply investing in index funds that are dominated by large-cap growth stocks. To me, beating the markets in this expensive environment requires careful stock-picking, and identifying assets that have their own independent catalysts for
Pinterest: Rebound Opportunity As User Momentum Regains Steam
Summary
- Pinterest stands out with renewed U.S. user growth, international monetization progress, and differentiated, interest-driven content versus social media peers.
- Q1 results showed accelerating revenue and user growth, especially internationally, with strong ARPU gains and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins.
- Pinterest trades at attractive valuation multiples versus peers, with a solid balance sheet and ongoing margin expansion, supporting my reiterated buy rating.
- While risks remain, I believe Pinterest offers above-market return potential in the short to medium term as it scales users and monetization.
