Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company [BDC] sector from both the bottom-up–highlighting individual news and events –as well as the top-down – providing an overview of the
BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
Summary
- We take a look at the action in business development companies through the first week of June and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- BDC are flat year-to-date on average, with valuations below historical averages.
- Net investment income declines are sector-wide, driven by rate changes, not management issues; NII is expected to stabilize as rates have leveled off.
- LRFC and PTMN are merging.
- We are selectively pruning BDC exposure and expect opportunities to add at better valuations as the economy slows and volatility returns.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Systematic Income get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.
ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.