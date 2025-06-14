Markets Weekly Outlook - FOMC, BoJ And BoE Rate Decision, Risk-Off Flows?

Jun. 13, 2025 11:30 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dean Popplewell
3.59K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The week began quietly across most asset classes, except for cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin surged to the $110,000 level before pulling back.
  • One recurring theme was the underwhelming progress in US-China talks, which yielded few concrete outcomes beyond commitments to continue discussions.
  • We got two consecutive Inflation reports that were welcomed news for markets, with the Core PPI coming in at 3.0% vs 3.1% exp. and Core CPI coming in at 0.1% m/m vs 0.3% expected.
  • Crude oil prices surged from $64 to overnight highs of $76, and are currently trading above the $73 mark.

Fomc Federal Open Market Committee Government regulation Finance monitoring organisation

Funtap

By Elior Manier

Week in review: Sentiment jumps around between positive CPI & PPI reports and major geopolitical turmoil

The week began quietly across most asset classes, except for cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin surged to the $110,000 level before pulling back. Forex markets remained

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
3.59K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News