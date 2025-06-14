The Bull Rally Continues

Jun. 14, 2025 12:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market’s bullish trend continued this week, and it is rapidly approaching all-time highs.
  • Given the sentiment and positioning measures are in the middle of their ranges, this suggests the bulls remain in control, and any substantial correction could take a while longer to occur.
  • While sentiment is crucial, investors should integrate technical signals with fundamental analysis and sound risk management to avoid false signals and optimize outcomes.

Steigende Kurse an der Börse

gopixa

Risk/Reward Favors Patience

I am traveling this weekend, so we are producing our weekly report a day early. As such, some charts using end-of-week data are using either Thursday or mid-Friday prices. All report will return to normal next week.

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
32.52K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News