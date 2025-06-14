Everyone Saw The Earnings; Few Saw This

Jun. 14, 2025 12:10 AM ETQGRW
Summary

  • While Nvidia’s record-breaking earnings grabbed headlines, its quiet release of NVLink Fusion reveals a deeper strategy to entrench itself as the indispensable backbone of global AI infrastructure.
  • In contrast to AMD’s hardware-centric approach, Nvidia is winning where it matters most — in systems integration, developer ecosystems and flexible global partnerships that position it as a platform, not just a chipmaker.
  • For investors seeking exposure to enduring AI leadership rooted in profitability and growth fundamentals, the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund offers a timely and differentiated approach beyond pure market-cap plays.

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

It is a strange thing to say, but in 2025, Nvidia (NVDA) is somehow still misunderstood. Everyone knows the earnings numbers. Every news outlet on earth has already covered the $44 billion in quarterly revenue, the

