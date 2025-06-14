It has been almost half a year since I published my last article about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in early January 2025. And while the stock increased almost 22% in the meantime, which is
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Voting 'For' Is The Best Remaining Option
Summary
- Walgreens Boots Alliance is set to be acquired by Sycamore Partners, offering shareholders $11.45 per share plus up to $3.00 in additional payments.
- The company continues to struggle fundamentally, posting operating losses and negative free cash flow, with no clear turnaround in sight.
- Shareholders face three choices: sell now, vote for the acquisition and potential extra payout, or vote against and risk a steep stock decline.
- Given ongoing poor results and limited upside, I plan to hold my shares and vote for the acquisition, as it's likely the best outcome available.
