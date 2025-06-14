SMH: Not A Time To Be Greedy - Wait For Dips

Jun. 14, 2025 9:30 AM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)SMH
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.87K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The semiconductor sector has reported a massive reversal after the worst of the market-wide meltdown in April 2025 and the market's fears surrounding the potentially slowing AI spending cadence.
  • With SMH's top three holdings delivering double beat performances and raised future guidance, it is unsurprising that the consensus have raised their forward estimates.
  • On the other hand, it is apparent that their rallies may have occurred overly fast and furious, as observed in the ETF's expensive valuations compared to its peers.
  • While the ongoing de-escalation in the trade war between the US/ China may be a cause for celebrations, we believe that SMH may be nearing overbought levels.
  • As a result, our reiterated Buy rating comes with a caveat that investors wait for our Buy zone to materialize. We shall further discuss.

The red crashing market volatility of crypto trading with technical graph and indicator, red candlesticks going down without resistance, market fear and downtrend. Cryptocurrency background concept. TradingView

Artit_Wongpradu

SMH Remains Compelling, Thanks To The Multi-Year AI Spending Trends, Albeit Warranting A Moderate Pullback

We previously covered VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in April 2025, discussing how the ongoing tariff/ trade war and the higher recessionary risks might

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.87K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH, NVDA, TSM, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News