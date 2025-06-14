From Bretton Woods To Braided Path: Navigating MDB Dynamics Amid Global Shifts

Jun. 14, 2025 2:49 AM ET
Otaviano Canuto
504 Followers

Summary

  • The evolution of multilateral development banks (MDBs) is shaped by fragmentation, new geo-economic poles, rising nationalism, and technical-political complexities.
  • Newer MDBs like AIIB and NDB are not inevitable rivals but potential complementary innovators, operating within and reforming the established multilateral system.
  • Operationally, new MDBs are more agile but smaller in scale; both groups increasingly collaborate, with competition fostering useful innovation.
  • MDBs' future legitimacy and effectiveness hinge on revitalizing multilateralism, adapting to geopolitical realities, and forging new partnerships beyond incremental reform.

Empty countryside road through fields,

FutroZen/iStock via Getty Images

Pepe Zhang, Otaviano Canuto & Fernando Straface

Originally published as Zhang, Pepe, Otaviano Canuto & Fernando Straface. 2025. “De Bretton Woods ao caminho entrelaçado”, CEBRI-Journal Year 4, Nº 13 / JAN-MAR 2025.

At the dawn

This article was written by

Otaviano Canuto
504 Followers
Otaviano Canuto, based in Washington, D.C area, is a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, professor at George Washington University, principal of the Center for Macroeconomics and Development and a non-resident senior fellow at Brookings Institution. He is a former vice-president and a former executive director at the World Bank, a former executive director at the International Monetary Fund and a former vice-president at the Inter-American Development Bank. He is also a former deputy minister for international affairs at Brazil’s Ministry of Finance and a former professor of economics at University of São Paulo and University of Campinas, Brazil.He has authored and co-edited 8 books and over 160 book chapters and academic articles, and is a frequent contributor to numerous blogs and periodicals.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News