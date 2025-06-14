The risk of a higher-for-longer rate environment is no longer as big as it was at the start of the year, as consumer prices are rising at a slower and slower pace. So far this year, inflation has fallen to 2.4% in May (though rising
Annaly Capital: Strong Outlook For 2025
Summary
- Annaly Capital Management stands to benefit from moderating inflation and anticipated interest rate cuts, supporting higher net interest income and margins.
- The company recently raised its dividend by 8%, now yielding 14.5%, and maintains a payout ratio below 100%, reflecting strong distributable profit coverage.
- Shares trade at only a 2% premium to book value, offering attractive value compared to peers and potential for multiple expansion in a lower-rate environment.
- With improving risk/reward dynamics and robust fundamentals, I reiterate my Buy rating for Annaly Capital Management as a premier income investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.