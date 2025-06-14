|
Performance (As of 03/31/2025)
Average Annual Returns
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The U.S. equity market faced significant challenges in the first quarter of 2025.
- During the first quarter, the Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF returned -4.13%, slightly underperforming its benchmark.
- The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the CIBC Human Capital Index.
