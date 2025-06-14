Adobe’s (ADBE) latest quarter shows a company still compounding double-digit revenue while parlaying Firefly generative AI into every corner of Creative Cloud, yet the very success of models like Google’s Veo 3 hints that creation itself is
Adobe: AI Presents Large Opportunities And Even Larger Challenges
Summary
- Adobe continues to deliver double-digit revenue growth and strong cash flow, integrating Firefly AI deeply into Creative Cloud to maintain its creative software moat.
- Despite healthy fundamentals, rapid generative AI innovation—especially from Google’s Veo 3—threatens to commoditize creation and erode Adobe’s pricing power.
- Valuation is reasonable at 19x forward earnings, but the premium for Adobe’s orchestration moat is at risk, as competitive velocity accelerates and switching costs decline.
- I maintain a neutral/hold rating: current investors can benefit from buybacks and incremental AI upsell, but new buyers should wait for clearer catalysts.
