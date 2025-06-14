For a quality stock like Palomar Holdings (PLMR) a ~10% from the top as we are seeing now is possibly the best entry we can get if we are looking for fresh investments now. The next best entry was
Palomar: A High-Growth Insurer At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- Palomar Holdings offers a compelling entry point after a 10% pullback, supported by robust revenue growth and strong underwriting performance.
- PLMR's diversification beyond earthquake insurance and expansion into underpenetrated markets reduces risk and supports sustained topline growth.
- Valuations remain attractive relative to peers, with a low PEG ratio highlighting significant upside potential as growth and profitability outpace competitors.
- I recommend buying PLMR for a 12-18 month horizon, targeting $200, given its superior fundamentals, growth runway, and favorable risk-reward profile.
