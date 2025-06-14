HIVE Digital: Great Seasonality And A Bullish Chart Setup
Summary
- HIVE's price has dropped, but the value proposition is now even stronger with a bullish technical setup and clear line in the sand.
- Seasonality is favorable for HIVE in June and July, and revenue/earnings estimates have improved significantly since January.
- HIVE's mining capacity and efficiency are set to surge, with major growth expected in both Bitcoin mining and HPC/AI segments.
- Valuation is extremely attractive on both price-to-sales and tangible book value, supporting my reiterated strong buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HIVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.