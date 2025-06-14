Amgen: Imdelltra Data And Q1 Results Impress
Summary
- Despite the weak performance of Amgen's rare disease portfolio, it once again beat consensus non-GAAP EPS and revenue estimates.
- So, the main contributors to strengthening Amgen's balance sheet and improving its margins in the first quarter of 2025 were Blincyto, Tezspire, Prolia, and Imdelltra.
- In its oncology franchise, I highlight Imdelltra as the 'crown jewel,' with sales of $81 million in the first three months of 2025, up 20.9% quarter-on-quarter.
- Moreover, on June 2, 2025, Amgen presented additional data from the Phase 3 DeLLphi-304 study at the 2025 ASCO, in which Imdelltra demonstrated impressive efficacy in treating patients with SCLC.
- In addition to Amgen's dividend yield exceeding 3% and its active enrollment in the MARITIME Phase 3 studies evaluating the potential blockbuster MariTide in treating obesity, I will provide other reasons explaining why I continue to cover it with a 'buy' rating.
