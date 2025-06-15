Though the markets retreating from all-time highs is a sign that investors are concerned on valuations, I'm making a few exceptions in my portfolio for truly exceptional growth stocks that have long-term expansion opportunities regardless of pricey multiples.
Shopify: This Year's Dip Is A Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Shopify remains a top conviction growth stock despite recent market pullback, thanks to its dominant position and long-term expansion opportunities.
- The company is vastly underpenetrated in a massive $849 billion global TAM, with strong revenue and GMV growth outpacing smaller rivals.
- Shopify's rapid AI innovation, including new tools like an automatic tariff calculator, strengthens its platform and merchant appeal.
- Valuation is high but justified by >20% growth and scale and more expensive peers like ServiceNow; I recommend staying long and using any dips as buying opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.