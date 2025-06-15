The 1-Minute Market Report June 15, 2025

Erik Conley
11.49K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Market complacency remains high despite Middle East tensions, suggesting potential for further drawdowns as investors underestimate risks.
  • May's market rally was strong, but June faces challenges amid earnings uncertainty, tariff concerns, and shifting money flows.
  • Last week saw a rotation: investors favored volatility, commodities, energy, defensive, value, and miners, while selling tech, growth, and cyclicals.
  • Geopolitical events may cause short-term market weakness, but historically have limited long-term impact on equity direction.

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

The equity market was doing o.k. last week until the escalation of tensions in the Middle East hit the tape. Friday's loss was mild in comparison to what I expected. This reinforces my view that there is too much

This article was written by

Erik Conley
11.49K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Middle East escalation turned a decent week into a flight to safety week Energy prices spiked higher as investors fretted about supply disruptions Volatility spiked higher on the Middle East news

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News