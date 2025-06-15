The equity market was doing o.k. last week until the escalation of tensions in the Middle East hit the tape. Friday's loss was mild in comparison to what I expected. This reinforces my view that there is too much
The 1-Minute Market Report June 15, 2025
Summary
- Market complacency remains high despite Middle East tensions, suggesting potential for further drawdowns as investors underestimate risks.
- May's market rally was strong, but June faces challenges amid earnings uncertainty, tariff concerns, and shifting money flows.
- Last week saw a rotation: investors favored volatility, commodities, energy, defensive, value, and miners, while selling tech, growth, and cyclicals.
- Geopolitical events may cause short-term market weakness, but historically have limited long-term impact on equity direction.
Middle East escalation turned a decent week into a flight to safety week Energy prices spiked higher as investors fretted about supply disruptions Volatility spiked higher on the Middle East news
