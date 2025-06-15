JD.com (JD) has had a very wild year so far, being up ~35% at some point thanks to news about China's monetary policy shift but now trading even a bit below the start of the year due to
JD.com: Another Strong Buy From China
Summary
- JD.com is a strong buy for me, due to robust financials, strong cash flow, and significant growth potential, especially after the recent stock price drop.
- China's monetary policy shift and economic stimulus should boost consumer demand, directly benefiting JD's integrated retail and logistics model.
- Valuation is compelling: even conservative DCF estimates show JD trading at a deep discount, with scenarios indicating even 60-240% upside potential.
- Risks include typical low margins, trade war fears, and China's market sentiment, but JD's healthy balance sheet, dividends, and buybacks offer downside protection.
