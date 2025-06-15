4 Things To Consider Ahead Of The June 2025 Federal Reserve Meeting

Chris Lau
Chris Lau
  • Markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady at 425-450 bps, with the FOMC citing muted inflation and softening job growth supporting this stance.
  • Consumer spending is shifting due to tariffs and inflation, boosting discount retailers and auto parts stocks, while oil price volatility remains a risk.
  • The FOMC statement and Powell’s Q&A will be closely watched for dovish signals, along with its trade policy and inflation outlook.
  • Major indexes are more sensitive to tariff negotiations than economic data, and investors are speculating on possible Fed rate cuts later in 2025.
On June 17-18, 2025, the Federal Open Market Committee will meet. Before that happens, investors may dismiss U.S. President Trump calling Fed Chair Jerome Powell a “numbskull” for holding interest rates. The CME FedWatch tool, not Fed Chair Powell,

Chris Lau
Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

