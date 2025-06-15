Rigetti Computing's Lofty Triple Digits Valuation Is Unwarranted - Uncertain Monetization Prospects Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.87K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Quantum computing stocks are booming again, as certain market leaders, such as QBTS and IONQ, reap the benefits of the ongoing cloud super cycle.
  • The same may not be said for RGTI, with an advantage platform launch only expected over the next five years, as they mostly rely on research funding for revenues.
  • This is on top of the ongoing dilutive capital raises to bridge the growing cash burn rate, with long-term shareholders' equity likely to be consistently diluted.
  • While there may be numerous market winners in the quantum computing space, it appears that RGTI may be left in the dust, as observed in the downgraded consensus estimates.
  • Combined with the overly expensive valuations and the drastically higher short interest volumes, the stock may trade based on hype instead of fundamentals indeed.

Melting dollar over fire

PM Images

RGTI Remains Overly Expensive Given Its Uncertain Path To Monetization & Over Reliance On Research Funding/Dilutive Capital Raise

We previously covered Rigetti Computing (RGTI) in April 2025, discussing why its boom and bust rally had

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.87K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in RGTI, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RGTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News