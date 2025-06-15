ACP: Don't Be Fooled By The High Yield; Consider These Alternatives Instead
Summary
- ACP's high distribution yield is unsustainable, funded by return of capital, leading to shrinking NAV and likely further cuts.
- The fund's total expenses exceed its long-term returns, making it nearly impossible for investors to achieve decent performance.
- Low-cost alternatives like BKLN, JAAA, and JBBB offer better credit quality, lower fees, and superior total returns.
- I maintain my sell rating on ACP and recommend investors seek more sustainable, lower-risk income options.
