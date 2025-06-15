Three months after my previous coverage, Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) remains a solid P&C insurance company despite uncertainty surrounding the property market. Its disciplined underwriting, effective cost management, and strong Balance Sheet remain its cornerstones. Yet, I have noticed
Kinsale Capital: It's Great, But Overpricing Risks And Bearish Signals Are Coming (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Kinsale Capital remains fundamentally strong, with disciplined underwriting, a robust balance sheet, and a well-diversified niche-focused business model.
- Growth is slowing, especially in P&C insurance, as new demand saturates and macroeconomic headwinds persist, limiting near-term revenue acceleration.
- Valuation is less compelling after the recent price run-up, with limited upside and some key metrics suggesting caution despite low downside risk.
- Technical indicators show early bearish signals and momentum loss; I am downgrading my rating from strong buy to hold.
