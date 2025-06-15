S&P Global (SPGI) is one of my favorite stocks. They have a capital-light business in which they are dominant in many areas, such as financial data, debt rating, and market indices. All of this results in a company
S&P Global: Dividend Aristocrat Without Being A Value-Style Stock
Summary
- S&P Global remains a buy at $500 due to its dominant, capital-light business model and diversified revenue streams, despite recent guidance reductions.
- The macroeconomic outlook has improved, reducing recession risks and rising asset prices, supporting a recovery in the Ratings and Indices segments, which faced earlier headwinds.
- The upcoming Mobility segment spin-off should enhance overall profitability and growth, potentially justifying higher valuation multiples for S&P Global.
- The valuation is fair at a 26.5x forward P/E, in line with historical averages and below peers, making SPGI attractive for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI, MSCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.