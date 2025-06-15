NuScale Power Attracts Data Center Giants With Deployable SMR Technology
Summary
- NuScale is uniquely positioned as the only public company with an NRC-approved SMR, benefiting from surging demand for clean, reliable energy, especially from AI data centers.
- Strong financials, global partnerships, and advanced customer discussions provide a solid runway, despite the speculative valuation and lack of near-term profitability.
- Risks remain—delays, political changes, or missed deals could trigger sharp corrections—but NuScale’s lead and readiness make it a calculated gamble, not just hype.
- I rate NuScale a 'cautious buy' for long-term investors willing to accept volatility, as the upside could be substantial if commercialization materializes.
