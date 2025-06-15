Co-Authored by Jack Bowman
I covered the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) back in November, and if we just glance at this scoreboard quickly, we'll miss the main point that still remains about this overrated ETF.
There's just
SUNGARDEN'S INVESTORS CLUB AT SEEKING ALPHA
By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes
Would our club help you?
If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.
- When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
- I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
- I want to learn how to better manage risk
- I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
- I want to capitalize on changing markets
- Most investing services are more hype than help
- I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
- I know there's a lot more to learn