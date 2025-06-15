Clean energy stocks are on few investors’ radar screens, yet the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) is up by more than 16% so far this year. That’s better than both global energy stocks and the solid-performing all-country world index
ICLN: Clean Energy A Clear Winner In 2025, More Gains Ahead (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Upgrading ICLN to a buy as clean energy outperforms global benchmarks and technicals show a bullish breakout.
- Valuation is attractive at 14.4x P/E and a PEG ratio of 1.35x, with positive macro tailwinds like rising oil prices and a weaker dollar.
- ICLN remains high-risk due to volatility and cyclical exposure, but liquidity and portfolio diversity are solid strengths.
- Technical indicators signal further upside, with recent resistance broken and a bullish golden cross likely; risk/reward is favorable above $12.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.