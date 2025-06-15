LCF: This Large-Cap Focused ETF Can't Overcome Its Own High Fees

The Sunday Investor
6.67K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • LCF is an actively managed high-conviction large-cap fund with a 0.56% net expense ratio and $47 million in assets under management. Its benchmark is the S&P 500 Index.
  • The ETF only launched three years ago, but the fund's sub-advisor has implemented the strategy through its mutual funds and separately managed accounts since October 2013.
  • My fundamental analysis reveals a portfolio with solid growth-at-a-reasonable-price features, though LCF's 58% active share with SPY should be higher.
  • It means this 58% must work extra hard to consistently outperform SPY to cover the extra fees, something the strategy was unable to do over the last ten years.
  • Overall, LCF is well constructed but doesn't demonstrate enough to justify deviating from simple S&P 500 Index ETFs.

Money bag with the word Fees and up arrow. Duty increase concept. Trade wars. Import and export quotas. High taxation. Free trading zone. Business and Finance

Andrii Yalanskyi

Investment Thesis

The Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BATS:LCF) selects 25-45 stocks believed to be trading below their intrinsic values. The strategy might sound familiar, and like other active funds, LCF has a costly 0.56% expense ratio (1.29% before waivers). On its

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.67K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LCF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News