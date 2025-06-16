The prompt-month of WTI crude oil soared by more than 13% last week for its highest settle since January amid geopolitical turmoil. The weekly advance was its best since October of 2022, bringing the commodity to
OIH: Oil's Rally Doesn't Offset Risks And Technical Issues
Summary
- OIH surged alongside oil prices, but I maintain a hold rating due to ongoing technical concerns despite attractive valuations.
- The ETF's portfolio is highly concentrated in mid- and small-cap US oil services, adding cyclical and volatility risks.
- Recent momentum is positive, yet resistance near $265 and a negative long-term trend cap near-term upside potential.
- Seasonal weakness and a challenging technical chart outweigh improving fundamentals, supporting my neutral stance on OIH.
