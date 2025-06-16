Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) does tick all the boxes for a value buy (possibly GARP). I have some questions around growth levels and margin (particularly operating margins). On the surface, they don't seem to be red flags, but deeper analysis is required to find
Freshworks: Undervalued SaaS With Execution Upside
Summary
- Freshworks offers value at current multiples, but growth and operating margin trends require deeper analysis to confirm if it's a true bargain.
- Revenue growth is healthy, but not explosive; high sales spend and intense competition raise concerns about long-term margin improvement and category leadership.
- Strong R&D investment and product enhancements, especially with Freddy AI, support retention and efficiency, but ARR and net retention need ongoing monitoring.
- Valuation is inexpensive versus peers; upside depends on Freshworks proving it can scale and execute effectively from this point forward.
