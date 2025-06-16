Back in December I offered a first impression of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) and rated the stock a Hold. I was impressed by CRAI’s shareholder-friendly policies and profitability metrics but felt the ~25x P/E left little margin for error. Since then, shares have
CRA International: Upgrading To Buy After Record Earnings
Summary
- I am upgrading CRA International to Buy at ~$180 as improved margins and earnings growth have tipped the balance favorably from risk to reward.
- Strong demand in Antitrust, Energy, Intellectual Property, and Life Sciences have driven record results in recent quarters, with management reaffirming its bullish 2025 outlook.
- Also attractive are the 4% total shareholder yield (combining a stable dividend and generous stock buybacks) and a clean balance sheet.
- Valuation is now closer to historical norms, offering low double-digit return potential. I continue to watch for the impacts of wage inflation and policy shifts that may impact demand.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.