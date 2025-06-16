After two years of excessive returns, the S&P 500 has entered tumultuous waters this year due to the ongoing global trade war and the uncertainty over the impact of the high debt and budget deficit of the
The 9.2% Yield Of The Preferred Stock Of Global Partners Is Highly Attractive
Summary
- Global Partners' preferred stock offers a 9.2% yield with strong dividend safety, appealing to income-focused and conservative investors amid market volatility.
- The company demonstrates resilience to recessions and energy sector downturns, supported by a healthy balance sheet and proven growth through acquisitions.
- Interest rate outlook is favorable, with potential future rate cuts likely to support preferred stock prices and income stability.
- Main risks include potential stock call in 2026 and inflation resurgence, but both scenarios carry limited downside for GLP.PR.B preferred shareholders.
