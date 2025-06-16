Advanced Drainage Systems: A Solid Past, But An Unknown Future

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.91K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) is a global leader in water management, serving residential, commercial, and infrastructure markets.
  • WMS has delivered strong returns, with a 15.3% annual total return over the past decade and a 28.4% CAGR since the pandemic.
  • The revenue per share for WMS has flattened in recent years, while the gross profit margin and return on invested capital are a better levels.
  • The dividend history is relatively short, but a growing dividend and a low payout ratio are positive signs.
  • A weak Q4 earnings report, including a minimal increase in YoY revenue and the growth of this company appears to have slowed quite a bit.

water splashing side view black back

Yuji Sakai/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company Description

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is a worldwide leader of water management solutions for a variety of markets including residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The company operates through four reportable segments: Pipe, Infiltrator Water Technologies, International, Allied Products & Other. WMS has a

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.91K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News