Sixth Street Specialty: Hold, Sell, Or Double Down? My BDC Battle

Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.25K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • TSLX is one of the best BDCs in the game.
  • It has delivered excellent results in Q1 2025, while most other peers have been struggling.
  • Yet, TSLX investment case is not as straightforward.
  • In the article, I discuss the main reasons why it is so difficult to decide whether to go long here. I also share my current stance on TSLX.
Girl dressed in red choosing direction at painted crossroad

Klaus Vedfelt

I have been covering Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) since September 2023, when I issued my first bullish article on it. TSLX has returned more than 37% if we measure from the date, when the article was published.

All

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.25K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN, TSLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News