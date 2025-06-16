As I’ve covered in previous articles, Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) is one of my favourite European banks due to a high-dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term. Indeed, it’s the only bank that I currently
Danske Bank: Resilient Operating Performance Despite Rates Headwinds
Summary
- Danske Bank remains a top pick for sustainable, high-yield dividends, justifying its place in my retirement portfolio, despite limited near-term upside.
- Strong recent share performance is backed by resilient operating momentum, efficient cost management, and robust capital return strategies, including dividends and buybacks.
- While revenue growth is challenged by lower interest rates and divestments, Danske’s profitability and capital ratios remain strong, supporting continued high shareholder payouts.
- At current valuations, Danske is fairly priced with muted earnings growth, making it primarily an attractive income play for investors seeking reliable dividends.
