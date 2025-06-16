Regulation Crushed Sentiment, Not The Fundamentals - A Value Case For goeasy

Quality Contrarian Value
185 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • goeasy is a leading Canadian non-prime lender trading at a discount due to short-term regulatory-driven earnings compression, but fundamentals remain strong.
  • The company is adapting by shifting toward secured lending, improving loan growth, and enhancing credit quality, positioning itself for a future re-rating.
  • Valuation is attractive, with goeasy trading below historical averages and peers despite resilient loan growth and consistently high returns on equity.
  • I recommend a Buy, as the market is overreacting to regulatory risks and overlooking goeasy's robust fundamentals and market share growth potential.

Goeasy head office building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Summary

goeasy (TSX:GSY:CA) (OTCPK:EHMEF) is a leading Canadian consumer lender that is trading at a discount due to regulatory-driven earnings compression. However, I think this is a short-term impact as the company's fundamentals remain intact as it

This article was written by

Quality Contrarian Value
185 Followers
I am currently working as an investment analyst at a family office. My specialty is identifying high-quality and/or severely mispriced investment ideas. I believe that a great investment idea would "jump" at you intuitively and it comes in buying great companies at great prices. If you like my investment ideas, please do give me a follow!In my free time, I like to read books to educate myself and watch shows on Netflix.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GSY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EHMEF
--
GSY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News