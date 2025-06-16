EMLP: More Diverse Than Peers, But This Could Be A Handicap

  • EMLP offers diversified, actively managed exposure to North American energy infrastructure, appealing to hands-off investors and retirees seeking sector access without individual stock selection.
  • The fund's yield (3.13%) and five-year total return lag peers, mainly due to significant utility exposure, which dampens income but adds portfolio stability.
  • Utility allocation provides downside protection during energy crises but reduces pure-play midstream upside; investors seeking midstream growth may prefer higher-yielding alternatives.
  • The outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran might be a catalyst for rising energy prices, depending on how the situation is resolved.
  • While EMLP's expense ratio is higher due to active management, its blend of midstream and utility holdings suits those prioritizing diversification and long-term stability over maximum yield.
View of the natural gas pipeline exiting the ground to the receiving and starting chamber of the cleaning device, piston, pig

Denis Shevchuk

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with a way to get exposure to the high-yielding energy infrastructure sector without the need to pick and

This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.65K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on June 15, 2025. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

