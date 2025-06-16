Last week was not a good week for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) as it dropped from over $30 to close it at $22.14. Q1 2025 results showed a miss in revenue, and the company announced
GameStop Needs An Aggressive And Coherent Crypto Business Model If It Wants To Silence The Bears
Summary
- GameStop's stock dropped after announcing a miss on Q1 revenue and $2.25B in interest-free convertible notes. Its cash and Bitcoin holdings remain substantial.
- Despite trading at a large premium to net asset value, I see GME's brand as a unique intangible asset for a potential crypto-driven business transformation.
- Other companies leveraging crypto treasuries have attracted significant NAV premiums; GME could do the same by partnering with crypto industry leaders and content creators.
- While GME hasn't yet justified its premium, I view it as a speculative buy with high potential if management embraces a bold web3 strategy and leadership.
