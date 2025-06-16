Critical Metals: Billion-Dollar Greenland REE Project Amid Westerners' Desire For Green Economy And Weaponisation

Alberto Abaterusso
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • We rate Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) a Buy, driven by its strategic role in Western rare earth independence and electrification and weaponisation trends.
  • The Tanbreez project in Greenland offers massive upside, with a $3B NPV and 180% IRR, yet CRML trades at a steep discount to intrinsic value.
  • Securing a controlling stake in Tanbreez positions CRML as a key supplier for Western defense and tech, reducing reliance on China.
  • Risks include funding needs, potential dilution, and macro headwinds, but upcoming catalysts and geopolitical tailwinds support a bullish outlook.

Map of Greenland on traffic sign

gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

A Buy Rating for Critical Metals Corp.

In our opinion, a Buy rating is appropriate for NASDAQ-listed shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML). The US company, a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited, researches and develops critical

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.92K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News