Navitas Semiconductor: Insider Sales Suggest Market Overly Enthusiastic

ISTJ Investor
1.26K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Navitas Semiconductor stock price surged from $2 to $8+ after announcing a collaboration with NVIDIA to improve power distribution in data centers.
  • Trading volume increased dramatically, reaching up to 80x normal levels.
  • Insiders have sold about 15 million NVTS shares, a quarter of their beneficial interest.
  • While the immediate market response appears overly enthusiastic, the longer-term strategic outlook remains positive across multiple markets.
Young woman celebrating New Year"s Eve with sparklers and wine

Kanawa_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to develop improved power distribution in data centers. The associated "NVIDIA pixie dust" generated intense enthusiasm among many investors, a 4x increase in share price, and up to 80X normal

Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

