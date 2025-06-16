War Interrupts Irrational Exuberance And There's More Bad News Coming

If you found today's piece interesting and helpful, please remember to follow me and consider a free trial membership to my service. New followers will receive a 50% discount link for your first year.

In my 2024 forecast piece I forecast a huge up year, exceeding most Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts. The title was tongue in cheek because back in 2022, when I called for a bear market (that happened), I was

Kirk Spano is the founder of Bluemound Asset Management, LLC and has managed money for a wide range of clients since 1995. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk’s investing group Margin of Safety Investing features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more .

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I own a core position in Bitcoin in cold storage, but do not own any Bitcoin ETFs right now. I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately for self-directed investors. Please read all the related disclaimers and terms at BluemoundAM.com

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.