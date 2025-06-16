Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced the brunt of the pain following the imposed trade restrictions for selling H20 GPUs to Chinese customers. Despite the existing policy being baked into consensus estimates for eQ2'26, I suspect that a trade
Nvidia Stands To Benefit From Positive U.S. And China Trade Talks
Summary
- I reiterate my 'Strong Buy' on NVDA with a $260 price target, expecting a US-China trade deal to unlock significant H20 GPU sales; the US needs Chinese rare earth elements.
- Nvidia's NVLink Fusion and Spectrum-X are expanding revenue streams, with major hyperscalers like Microsoft and Meta increasing capital spend on compute capacity.
- Despite Q1'26 margin hits from China trade restrictions, I forecast improving gross margins and $48B net revenue for eQ2'26, driven by Blackwell architecture.
- Risks remain from geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan as well as NVDA shares' premium valuation, but Nvidia's AI leadership and potential China revenue recovery justify the current premium.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.