CIL: Flourishing This Year, But Not A Great Buy At This Juncture

The Alpha Sieve
4.46K Followers

Summary

  • VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd, a volatility weighted play on international developed market stocks, is outperforming US markets by 10x and global markets by 3x this year.
  • While CIL incorporates a slight fundamental tilt in its screening, we don't believe that is adequate.
  • We juxtapose CIL against the largest developed market ETF – VEA.
  • CIL's relative strength versus its US counterpart appears to have mean-reverted, while its monthly price action is signaling potential buying exhaustion after a strong run.

Businessman Can"t Bear Watching The Volatility Of Markets

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

2025, so far, has proven to be an action-packed year, with different world events leaving a mark on the financial markets. As the concoction bubbles, we’ve seen global equity markets beset by considerable gyrations

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.46K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News