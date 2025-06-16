Applied Materials: Valuation Contraction Creates Entry Point - Upgrade To Buy
Summary
- Upgrading Applied Materials to a buy as valuation concerns have eased after a 30% price drop, while earnings continue to grow steadily.
- AMAT's broad exposure to semiconductor equipment, strong AI tailwinds, and robust capital returns make it a compelling long-term investment.
- Recent results show improving margins, consistent buybacks, and management's commitment to returning 80–100% of free cash flow to shareholders.
- The key risk remains China-related revenue, but the business's clean balance sheet and strong management support the current attractive entry point.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.