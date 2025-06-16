Auto parts manufacturer Cooper-Standard (CPS) rocketed 44% on 2 May after announcing Q1 2025 results. The headline EPS figure of $0.09 was significantly better than the expected figure of -$1.14, though this arose because of a royalty payment from a
Cooper-Standard: ReFi Back On The Table, Here's What It Means For The Stock
Summary
- In the Q1 call, management affirmed EBITDA margin and net leverage targets, quashing fears that tariffs would hit the company hard.
- Profitability metrics continue to improve despite auto production levels (and thus CPS revenue) remaining subdued.
- Improving profitability, the muted impact of tariffs and decreasing bond yields since the Liberation Day spike have put a debt refinancing back on the table.
- My model suggests that a successful refinancing could add upwards of $1 to 2026 EPS.
- The market appears to be pricing in no refinancing. With a successful refinancing, I think there is 50% upside, so I maintain my buy rating.
