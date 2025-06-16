Dana: Continuing On The Road

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
  • Dana is selling its most profitable off-highway segment to Allison Transmission for $2.7 billion, to thereby eliminate net debt and improve financial flexibility.
  • Despite the divestiture, Dana faces ongoing challenges from electrification trends and a difficult transition for its core light and commercial vehicle businesses.
  • The company’s shares remain flat post-announcement, as investors weigh debt reduction against the loss of its highest-margin business segment.
  • While DAN stock appears cheap on valuation, I remain cautious due to persistent transformation risks and limited earnings growth, so I am not compelled to buy.
In February of last year, I concluded that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) had a long transition road ahead. The company has seen organic improvements in 2024 and made a decisive move by selling its off-highway business at a reasonable multiple.

The Value Investor
26.86K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

