ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) suspended its dividends to common shareholders at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, bringing an end to what had been continuous dividend payments since the mortgage REIT went public in
ACRES Commercial Realty: Stock Buybacks Continue As Commons Discount Remains Sticky
Summary
- ACRES Commercial Realty has been aggressively buying back its common shares and recently extended its buyback authorization by $10 million.
- The mREIT does not pay a dividend, but returns have been positive on the back of its backpack program.
- A continued reduction of its CRE loan portfolio presents a risk for bulls as originations continue to lag payoffs.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.