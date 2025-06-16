SPYI: NAV Strength Makes This ETF Better Than Synthetic Peers

Cain Lee
Summary

  • SPYI offers a compelling balance of high income (12.5% yield) and price stability, making it an ideal anchor for income-focused portfolios.
  • Unlike synthetic option ETFs, SPYI holds underlying S&P 500 equities, resulting in better NAV resilience and less capital erosion over time.
  • The fund's capped upside means it will underperform traditional index ETFs in bull markets, but it excels in delivering consistent, tax-efficient monthly distributions.
  • SPYI's return of capital structure minimizes tax liabilities, making it especially attractive for taxable accounts seeking reliable, high-yield income.

Young woman and man climbing red bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt

Overview

I've covered a ton of different high-yield option ETFs this year and they all share similar vulnerabilities. While I have grown quite fond of these high-yield assets, time has revealed that all of these ETFs aren't constructed the

This article was written by



Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

