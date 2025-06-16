In my last article about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – published in March 2025 – I once again made it clear that I am bullish about several Chinese technology companies and especially that JD.com is one of the best bargains in the Chinese
JD: 15% Growth Meets 8 Times Earnings
Summary
- JD.com remains deeply undervalued, trading at single-digit valuation multiples and far below intrinsic value, offering a significant margin of safety for long-term investors.
- Recent quarterly results show accelerating double-digit revenue growth, margin improvements, and robust user engagement, signaling a strong business recovery.
- Growth opportunities abound, including a rapidly expanding food delivery segment and new initiatives leveraging JD’s logistics and AI capabilities.
- Despite macro risks like tariffs and a fragile Chinese economy, JD’s domestic focus and improving retail environment support my continued bullish outlook.
