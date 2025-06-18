57 Articles From Best International Stock Idea Investing Competition

Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent Best International Stock Idea Competition.
  • We received 57 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 57 articles from the recent Best International Stock Idea investing competition.

No.

Title

Analyst

1.

A Real Estate IPO Could Substantially Eclipse Leon's Furniture EV

Valkyrie Trading Society

2.

NICE: Moat, Profitability, Cash, Growth, And Value

Fundamental Options

3.

Steel Or Steal? Danieli's €5.8B Backlog To Build The Digital Age Backbone

Luca Socci

4.

Valeura Energy: A Deep-Value, Shallow-Water Asymmetric Bet On Brent

RB Equity

5.

Kaspi: This 7x P/E Fintech Super-App Could Be Your Portfolio's Energizer

Oakoff Investments

6.

Grifols: If This Works Out, It Has Massive Upside

Wolf Report

7.

ASML: Want To Win The AI Trade? Start With The Shovels And Pans

Dividendology

8.

Fidelis Insurance: Attractive Valuation As One-Time Pressures Pass

Seeking Profits

9.

WELL Health: Divestitures And Canadian Focus Could Trigger A Valuation Re-rating

Investor's Compass

10.

Lithium Argentina: Deeply Undervalued And Strong Production Outlook

Ezequiel Szyrko

11.

Paysafe: Currency Headwinds Cloud Underlying Growth

Ivo Kolchev

12.

China Yuchai: A Cash-Rich Engine Maker Poised At The Cyclical Inflection

Quality Contrarian Value

13.

Park Your Cash In Paris: Why Hermes Shines In Volatile Markets

Millennial Dividends

14.

Novo Nordisk's Buy Scenario Is Supported By Quantitative Evidence

Yavuz Akbay

15.

Mitsui: Japanese Trading House With A Berkshire 'Put'

Brett Ashcroft Green

16.

Deutsche Bank: Outlining A Path To 12% ROTE By 2028

Ivo Kolchev

17.

Rentokil May Soon Exterminate Its Growth Problems In The U.S.

Crimson And Gold Research

18.

Zoomd Technologies: A Profitable Micro-Cap Gem Hiding In Plain Sight

CAN Analyst

19.

Spirax Group: Low Tariff Risk, Diversification, And Valuation Provide Ballast

Another Mountain's Rock Investing

20.

BE Semiconductor: Moving To A 'BUY' (Rating Upgrade)

Wolf Report

21.

Cenovus Energy: Disciplined Growth, Aggressive Buybacks, Real Value

Mountain Valley Value Investments

22.

Dino Polska Continues Smart Growth Strategy In Poland

Crimson And Gold Research

23.

LVMH: The Worst May Be Behind Us With Recovery Underway

Millennial Dividends

24.

3i Group: A Hidden Growth Gem In Europe

Labutes IR

25.

NTG Clarity Networks: A Microcap Fueling The Gulf's Digital Infrastructure Boom

Stork Research

26.

Suntory Beverage's Potential For Margin Expansion Offers Opportunity

Rational Expectations

27.

Novonesis: Industry Leader With Defensive Characteristics And Solid Growth

C Jessen

28.

Siemens Energy Set For Growth: Gas Turbines Become The Hot Product

Michael Del Monte

29.

BYD: A Category Killer Taking The Lead In Global EVs

Ricardo Fernandez

30.

Fuchs SE: High-Quality, Predictable Growth On Sale

Early Retiree

31.

Chemtrade Logistics: Growth Ambitions Confirmed By Strong Q1

The Investment Doctor

32.

Understanding Seven Eleven: A Lot To Unlock

Florian Muller

33.

Ceragon Networks: A Top International Stock Pick

Philip MacKellar

34.

Infineon: Positioned For Recovery, Powered By Autos And China

Semiconductor Analyst

35.

Sabesp: The Brazilian Utilities Stock Your Portfolio Desperately Needs

Weebler Finance

36.

Codere Online: Turning Positive As Listing Concerns Are Resolved (Rating Upgrade)

Sandeep Nital David

37.

Evolution: The Stars Have Aligned For A Resurgence

The Gambling Investor

38.

LVMH: If Not Now, When?

Florian Muller

39.

Cellnex Telecom Closing Valuation Gap With Peers Provides Upside Potential

The Investment Doctor

40.

Fielmann: Margin Recovery Likely, But Still Not Priced In

Early Retiree

41.

Marubeni: Undervalued And Buffett-Certified Japanese Trading House

Chetan Woodun

42.

X Financial: Stock Quadruples In 12 Months, Still An Asymmetric Bet

Alpha Mantra

43.

Fresenius: Healthy Portfolio Add

Far Horizon

44.

Evolution AB: Dominant Market Leader Trading Like It's In Terminal Decline

Investor's Compass

45.

Aker BP: Excellent Norwegian Oil Stock Close To My Buying Target

IWA Research

46.

3 Reasons Lloyds Banking Group Is A Smart Buy Amid Trump's Trade Chaos

PropNotes

47.

LVMUY: Luxury At A Discount - A Contrarian Buy?

Jake Blumenthal

48.

TSMC: Unfurling The Sails For International Growth Tailwind

InSight Analytics

49.

Petrobras: A Bargain During Hard Times For Oil

Anna Sokolidou

50.

Kraken Robotics: A Canadian Small-Cap That Shows Promise

Shri Upadhyaya

51.

Most Investors Are Ignoring Absa Group - Here's Why That's A Mistake

PropNotes

52.

Air France-KLM: Clearing The Runway For A Deep Value Lift-Off

Marc Dechambre

53.

TAV Airports: A Toll Bridge In The Sky

Mohsen Zafari

54.

IHS Holding Ltd. : The Best FCF Yield In Telecom Nobody Is Pricing In

Lester Clark

55.

Genius Sports: Riding The Betting Data Wave With Earnings Re-Rating In Sight

Volatility and Reason

56.

ABB's Bold Move: Spinning Off Robotics Could Unlock Significant Value

Michael Del Monte

57.

Niu Technologies: Rebuilding Momentum, But Too Soon To Buy

Volatility and Reason

